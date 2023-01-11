CM hosts breakfast for crematorium workers

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday hosted breakfast for crematorium workers at his Race Course Road official residence, where he announced that their services will be regularised on the lines of pourakarmikas, soon.

The government also assured them that steps will be taken to allot housing units to crematorium workers.

After receiving a brass statue of Harishchandra from Karnataka Dr B R Ambedkar Crematorium and Electric Crematorium Employees' Association, led by its general secretary A Shourie Raj (Kalpalli Raju), Bommai said that he has directed the officials to refer to this community as Harishchandra Balaga.

The CM added that the BBMP has already taken steps to confirm the services of 130 out of 200 crematorium workers in the city. "The BBMP will take necessary steps to regularise all such workers across the state in a phased manner," he said and added that across the state there are about 30,000 pourakarmikas, of whom the government has regularised the services of 11,000.

He added that the state government will also take steps to improve infrastructure in all Hindu cemeteries by announcing a major scheme in the upcoming budget.

Meanwhile, the Nomadic/Semi Nomadic Development Board state nodal officer Dr G P Devaraj said the government has already ordered a detailed survey of crematoriums and their workers. "There are cemeteries in 27,099 villages, of the total 29,616 villages across the state. We have asked the tahsildars and deputy commissioners to complete the survey work as the Social Welfare department will have to come out with details on recruitment and other programmes," he explained.