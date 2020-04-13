CM launches Corona help desk

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday launched the Corona help desk to address people's queries and provide updates on the progress of the disease in the state.
Citizens can send a message to 8750971717 via WhatsApp to receive assistance from the dedicated helpline. People can also visit @KarnatakaVarthe.Official on Facebook or the website www.covid19.karnataka.gov.in for more details.
Yediyurappa has also urged doctors to assist the state in containing the Covid-19 pandemic by offering telemedicine services. Interested doctors are requested to give a missed call to 080-47192219 or register online.
