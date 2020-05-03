CM, other leaders condole Nissar Ahmed's death

Tributes poured in following the demise of eminent Kannada poet and writer K S Nissar Ahmed with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa calling it as an "irreparable loss" to the state and the Kannada literary world.

He has contributed some of the best works in all genres of Kannada literature, Yediyurappa said, noting the accolades won by him including Padmashri award and Karnataka Sahitya Academy award.

DyCM C N Ashwath Narayan recalled his famous poems 'Nithyotsava', 'Kurigalu Sir Kurigalu' and 'Benne Kadda Namma Krishna'.

Ahmed's contribution to modern Kannada literature was immense and his ideas have filled his readers with vim and vigour, he said in a condolence message.

JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy, in a tweet said that Nissar's 'Jogada Siri Belakainalli' still rang in his ears. "Literary contributions of Nissar, the cultural ambassador of our state, was unique," he said.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah said that the poet had not restricted himself to any group or community and worked on his literature as a free bird. Several other political leaders from the state also condoled the poet's demise.