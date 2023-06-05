CM Siddaramaiah pulls up KMF for ‘unilateral’ decision to reduce milk incentive

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reportedly pulled up Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) officials for ‘unilaterally’ taking a decision to reduce incentive price provided to dairy farmers in the state.

"Taking a serious note of media reports on the Bangalore Milk Union Limited's (BAMUL) move to reduce the incentive price provided to dairy farmers, CM Siddaramaiah directed the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) officials to restore the support price as promised to the farmers," according to the statement released by the CMO.

The statement said that the CM dialled the KMF managing director and directed him not to take any 'unilateral' decision on reducing milk incentive price given to farmers in the state.

A source close to the CM told DH that the ruling party has gained momentum after the Cabinet cleared hurdles to implement five guarantees promised by the party during elections in the state. "These reports could also damage the state government's reputation - giving freebies on one hand and taking away incentive from the other. The CM was very particular that such a message doesn't percolate to the grassroots," the source said.

The source maintained that the Congress had made a poll assurance that if the party comes to power, the milk incentive price would be increased from Rs 5 to Rs 6 per litre to all farmers in the state.

"This assurance had also worked in favour of the party during the elections as the BJP leaders were caught in a bind after the Amul Vs Nandini issue became a talking point during the elections, especially in the Vokkaliga heartland. Therefore, any issue related to dairy farmers could turn into a poll issue in the days to come," the source said.