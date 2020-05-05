CM urges migrant labourers to stay back

CM urges migrant labourers to stay back

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 05 2020, 22:58 ist
  • updated: May 05 2020, 23:07 ist

Urging migrant labourers to stay back in Karnataka, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa requested them to return to their places of work. 

"Outside red zones, construction and economic activities have resumed. So, unnecessary movement of labourers has to be regulated," Yediyurappa told reporters after an hour-long meeting with the members of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Association of India (CREDAI). 

A large number of labourers have misunderstood the situation during Lockdown 3.0 and are rushing to return to their native villages, Yediyurappa pointed out, asking them not to pay heed to rumours. 

"Don't rush to travel back to your native states. It is the government's responsibility to make sure you are employed and get food," Yediyurappa said, adding that all builders and those from other sectors had agreed to pay labourers and take care of their welfare.

The meeting came a day after the government temporarily discontinued inter-state travel of migrant labourers, which led to a minor scuffle between them and policemen near Nagawara in the city.

During the meeting, the builders assured the CM that all arrangements were in place for the labourers and their salaries were also paid.

Migrant
Workers
Stay back
CM
Yediyurappa

