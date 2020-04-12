CM visits parts of Bengaluru

Akram Mohammad
Akram Mohammad, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 12 2020, 22:58 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2020, 23:07 ist
Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa speaks to people during his surprise visit to inspect the implementation of the lockdown in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa paid a surprise visit to some parts of the city to inspect the lockdown measures.

During his visit, the members of the public were appreciative of the measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic and traders rued over the decline in sales.

The chief minister visited Gorguntepalya, Jayadeva Junction, Kamakshipalya, Yeshwanthpur, Vijayanagar and other parts of the city.

At Govindarajnagar, a grocery store vendor urged the chief minister to ensure the free supply of essential goods, hampered due to the lockdown. Yediyurappa assured to address the issue.

The chief minister also interacted with police officials and reviewed the law and order situation.

