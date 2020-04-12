CM visits parts of Bengaluru

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa paid a surprise visit to some parts of the city to inspect the lockdown measures.

During his visit, the members of the public were appreciative of the measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic and traders rued over the decline in sales.

The chief minister visited Gorguntepalya, Jayadeva Junction, Kamakshipalya, Yeshwanthpur, Vijayanagar and other parts of the city.

At Govindarajnagar, a grocery store vendor urged the chief minister to ensure the free supply of essential goods, hampered due to the lockdown. Yediyurappa assured to address the issue.

The chief minister also interacted with police officials and reviewed the law and order situation.