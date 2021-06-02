CM Yediyurappa asks officials to sell surplus power

Karnataka is heading towards being a power-surplus state, as energy production in the state has surpassed consumption.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has now directed officials to enter into long-term agreements to sell the additional power being generated in the state, half of which come from renewable sources.

The decision was made during a meeting chaired by Yediyurappa to review power supply to industries and power availability in the state in general.

According to a statement from the Chief Ministers' Office (CMO), Karnataka had an installed capacity to produce 30,562 MW per day, far surpassing its daily requirement of an average of 12,000 MW. Close to 50 per cent of the energy produced in the state came from renewable sources. As a result, there is no shortage of power in the state.

During the meeting, officials from the Energy department informed the CM that a favourable monsoon season was forecast for the state, due to which power generation will be steady at the hydel power units during the course of the year.

Karnataka had the second-lowest power transmission loss in the country at 3 per cent, according to the CMO. Yediyurappa said that measures should be taken to reduce distribution losses suffered by the state-run electricity supply companies to below 5 per cent.

On the project taken up by the state government to supply power for seven hours to irrigation pump sets across Karnataka, officials informed Yediyurappa that this was under progress and would likely be completed by the middle of 2022. Construction of supply stations and feeders are in progress and work on 26 stations and 182 feeders were already complete, the CMO said.

The CM asked officials from the departments of Commerce and Industries and Energy to schedule regular meetings to take measures on ensuring regular power supply to industries. Around 18 per cent of all the power generated in the state is used by industries.