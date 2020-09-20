CM BSY takes stock of flood situation in Karnataka

CM Yediyurappa takes stock of flood situation; red alert till Tuesday

Akram Mohammed
  • Sep 20 2020, 22:25 ist
  • updated: Sep 20 2020, 22:36 ist

Very heavy rainfall pounded parts of Karnataka on Sunday, causing flooding in the Udupi district and pushing National Disaster Response Force for rescue efforts. 

Heavy showers, which triggered landslides in Malnad and coastal districts, is expected to continue till Tuesday.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who took stock of the rain situation in the state, directed officials of Udupi and Bengaluru Urban districts to take measures to prevent any untoward incidents. The CM spoke to BBMP administrator Gaurav Gupta over the phone, with instructions to prevent flooding along stormwater drains of the city. All officials should be available round the clock as rainfall to continue, the CM said.

Yediyurappa reviewed the rescue and relief efforts being carried out in the Udupi district with  DC G Jagadeesh. Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that army helicopters will be deployed for rescue efforts if required.

Udupi and other coastal districts have received very heavy rainfall over the past two days. India Meteorological Department has issued red alert for very heavy rainfall till Tuesday for coastal districts, and till Monday morning for Malnad districts.

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Cell dashboard, more than 100 mm rainfall was recorded in 12 hours in many stations of Uttara Kannada and Udupi districts.

 

