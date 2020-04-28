CMC members seek action against health inspector

City Municipal Council (CMC) members on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to deputy commissioner C Satyabhama seeking disciplinary action against CMC health inspector Maria.

At a meeting of CMC members here chaired by the deputy commissioner, they alleged that Maria was acting as a dictator.

The CMC members are executing various schemes benefiting the public. However, Maria is provoking civic body workers against the members. She is using them to register cases, they charged.

CMC member N Ambarish said ,”Cutting across party lines, the members are working for the development of the city. Maria doesn’t even respond to the problems when informed. She doesn’t even attend calls on her mobile phone. She behaves in an irresponsible manner when members meet her in the office.”

“Maria does not have respect for elected representatives. The problem of garbage in various wards is severe. She has failed to solve the problem,” Praveen Gowda, CMC member, said.

They said that the garbage problem in the wards handled by Maria is serious. She has not taken steps to clear block in underground drainage.

They charged that Maria does not visit spots for inspection despite residents lodging complaints. She conducted herself in an objectionable way when Suri, the member of ward-7, went to her office to discuss an official matter.

They said that disciplinary action should be taken against her keeping public interest in mind.

Satyabhama said that she would direct the CMC commissioner to submit a report and disciplinary action would be taken against her if she was found to have erred.

The DC sought cooperation of the members in making Kolar a garbage-free city. They requested them to create awareness among residents about the importance of separating wet and dry garbage. She also advised them to create awareness about the effects of plastic.