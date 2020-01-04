CNR regrets lack of quality in research

Eminent scientist Bharat Ratna C N R Rao on Saturday rued on the lack of quality and quantity in Indian research.

“The quality and quantity of research are not so well as it should be. We lack hardworking devoted scientists. The youngsters want money and all sorts of things but would do only a little bit of science,” Rao said at the Children’s Science Congress - a part of the Indian Science Congress.

Union Science Minister Harsh Vardhan pointed out that the growth in the number of science and engineering publications was based on a report by the National Science Foundation, USA.

Vardhan said according to another ranking, made by the Nature group of publications, Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research, Bengaluru stood at the seventh spot globally.

Nobel laureate speech

At the Children’s Science Congress, octogenarian Ada Yonath, who won the Nobel Prize in 2009, narrated her experiences of carrying out experiments. She conducted her first experiment – measuring the height of her balcony’s ceiling - as a 5-year-old.

She stacked all the furniture in her house and climbed on top to reach the ceiling. The aim was to sum up everything’s length and add to her own length to calculate the distance between the floor and the ceiling.

The outcome, however, was different. Instead of reaching the climb, she fell down and had 17 fracture. “Even if things do not go your way, believe in yourselves,” she said.