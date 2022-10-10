Coast Guard DIG P K Mishra takes charge of Karnataka district HQ

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Praveen Kumar Mishra (Gallantry) assumed the charge of Headquarters, Coast Guard District No 3, Karnataka on Monday. He took charge from DIG S Babu Venkatesh who has been transferred to Vizag.

A 1990 batch officer, P K Mishra has held various appointments both ashore and off shore. Over his three-decade-long career, he has commanded various classes of ships which include Pollution Control Vessel, Offshore Patrol Vessel, Fast Patrol Vessel, hovercraft and interceptor boats. For his on shore appointments, he commanded Coast Guard Station Beypore, was the Commanding Officer of CGS Delhi, as well as the Chief Staff Officer Operations at HQCGC at Eastern Sea Board. He has also held the post of Officer-in-Charge Coast Guard Training Centre, Coast Guard Store Depot, Kochi, Director Logistics CGHQ New Delhi, and had been holding the post of Project Officer, Coast Guard Academy project before taking charge of Headquarter No 3.

DIG P K Mishra is a recipient of the prestigious 'Tatrakshak Medal (Gallantry)', which he received in 2001 for saving 86 lives during a single operation conducted in Bay of Bengal. He was also instrumental in rescuing 21 mariners from a sinking ship, the MV Luknam, in the same year.

In his address following his new appointment, Mishra said he will prioritise making the Karnataka coast safe for fishing, shipping, and recreational activities. He also placed emphasis on increasing presence at sea so that seafarers feel safe at sea for pursuing their economic activities. “Together we will develop infrastructure for future Coast Guard operational requirements which will boost the safety of mariners on the Coast of Karnataka,” he added.