Coast Guard rescues seven fishermen from a fishing boat on fire

The timely and swift action by the Indian Coast Guard saved the lives of all seven fishermen aboard a fishing-IFB Varda (IND KA 02 MM 4495) which was aflame following a short circuit in the wheelhouse.

The personnel extinguished the fire after shifting all fishermen to the nearby fishing boat IFB Vajra. The boat was at a distance of 10 nautical miles from the Karwar Light House.

According to ICG Karnataka Commander DIG S B Venkatesh, MRSC New Mangalore intimated of the disaster at 10 pm from Coastal Security Police, Malpe. Interceptor C-155 from Karwar sailed during the night for the rescue operation and for an assessment of the incident and evacuation of fishermen.

The C-155 braved the inclement weather and took three hours to completely douse the fire. On assessing that there was no further possibility of fire outbreak, C-155 provided all assistance to IFB Vajra for towing the ill-fated IFB to Karwar Fishing Harbour.

On completion of the rescue mission, C-155 handed over the fishermen to Coastal Security Police Karwar Boat at 4 am on Saturday.

