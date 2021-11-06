ICG rescue seven fishermen from a boat on fire

Coast Guard rescues seven fishermen from a fishing boat on fire

The fishing boat was at a distance of 10 nautical miles away Karwar Light House

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS,
  • Nov 06 2021, 12:27 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2021, 12:27 ist
Indian Coast Guard douse fire in a fishing boat. Credit: Special arrangement

The timely and swift action by the Indian Coast Guard saved the lives of all seven fishermen aboard a fishing-IFB Varda (IND KA 02 MM 4495) which was aflame following a short circuit in the wheelhouse.

The personnel extinguished the fire after shifting all fishermen to the nearby fishing boat IFB Vajra. The boat was at a distance of 10 nautical miles from the Karwar Light House.

According to ICG Karnataka Commander DIG S B Venkatesh, MRSC New Mangalore intimated of the disaster at 10 pm from Coastal Security Police, Malpe. Interceptor C-155 from Karwar sailed during the night for the rescue operation and for an assessment of the incident and evacuation of fishermen.  

The C-155 braved the inclement weather and took three hours to completely douse the fire. On assessing that there was no further possibility of fire outbreak, C-155 provided all assistance to IFB Vajra for towing the ill-fated IFB to Karwar Fishing Harbour. 

On completion of the rescue mission, C-155 handed over the fishermen to Coastal Security Police Karwar Boat at 4 am on Saturday.  

