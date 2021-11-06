Coast Guard rescues seven fishermen from a fishing boat on fire

The timely and swift action by the Indian Coast Guard saved the lives of all seven fishermen aboard a fishing-IFB Varda (IND KA 02 MM 4495) which was aflame following a short circuit in the wheelhouse.
The personnel extinguished the fire after shifting all fishermen to the nearby fishing boat IFB Vajra. The boat was at a distance of 10 nautical miles from the Karwar Light House.
According to ICG Karnataka Commander DIG S B Venkatesh, MRSC New Mangalore intimated of the disaster at 10 pm from Coastal Security Police, Malpe. Interceptor C-155 from Karwar sailed during the night for the rescue operation and for an assessment of the incident and evacuation of fishermen.
The C-155 braved the inclement weather and took three hours to completely douse the fire. On assessing that there was no further possibility of fire outbreak, C-155 provided all assistance to IFB Vajra for towing the ill-fated IFB to Karwar Fishing Harbour.
On completion of the rescue mission, C-155 handed over the fishermen to Coastal Security Police Karwar Boat at 4 am on Saturday.
