Cold war between KSHDC chairman & MD intensifies

The cold war between Belur Raghavendra Shetty and D Roopa, the chairman and managing director, respectively, of the Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation (KSHDC), is getting intense.

The chairman is a political appointee while the managing director is a civil servant.

It all started when Roopa petitioned the chief secretary on May 27, accusing Shetty of deleting the CCTV footage of the KSHDC’s MG Road head office “due to personal interest”.

Shetty filed a counter-complaint before the chief secretary on May 31, suggesting that Roopa was irregular at work and giving tenders without seeking his approval. He requested the chief secretary to initiate disciplinary action against her.

Roopa filed a second complaint on Wednesday, telling the chief secretary that Shetty was indulging in irregularities and misusing power.

She demanded action against him and sought permission to speak to the media on the matter. A copy of the report submitted by Roopa to the chief secretary states: “I have made several communications to the government so far about the irregularities, misuse of power, corruption and misconduct by the chairman of the KSHDC. Here I am again submitting a detailed report on the same.” DH has seen a copy of the report.