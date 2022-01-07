College shutdown hits students as campus hirers reject online semester scores

The government’s decision to shut college campuses and return to online classes in Bengaluru has affected the placement prospects of thousands of engineering students.

Placements were at a peak with several companies visiting campuses when colleges were shut. What has left students worried is that companies have categorically told them and the placement officers not to submit the last two semesters’ scores as they were promoted without physical classes and exams due to the pandemic. And now, with the current semester too going online, students fear their final placements will be affected.

Due to the pandemic, the state government promoted students of the last two semesters without exams there were no physical classes for almost one-and-a-half years. “Some companies have made it clear that they will not consider the scorecards of previous two semesters while recruiting,” said a senior placement officer of a private engineering college in Bengaluru.

“Companies are considering only placement test scores and performance in interviews,” said a placement officer at another engineering college.

Some companies are checking class 10 and 12 scores.

Principals of some of the colleges said a few companies have shifted the recruitment process online but many students find it uncomfortable and inconvenient. Some firms have even put off the recruitment schedule.

Prof Karisddappa, vice-chancellor of Visvesvaraya Technological University said, “Companies are not considering online performance in other states too.” He said VTU has requested the government to relax restrictions on professional courses.

