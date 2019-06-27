Colleges denied nod, PU students' fate in limbo

The future of thousands of PU students across the state hangs in the balance as the state government has refused permission to several new colleges where these students have been admitted. The PU Department has rejected a whopping 396 applications while allowing only 29 new colleges to function.

The colleges are now making a beeline to the department seeking approval. However, officials have clarified that they cannot do much as these admissions are illegal. When DH made a reality check at some of these colleges, many of them had admitted students and had begun classes.

According to the department’s guidelines, admitting students without prior permission from the department is a clear violation of admission rules.

“Those who got permission for 2018-19 can admit students and those seeking permission to set up new institutions for the current academic year must wait for permission from the department before starting admissions,” the guideline says.

Though the department has allowed these colleges to submit their requests for reconsideration along with necessary documents, the officials are firm that there will be no relaxation of rules.

PUE department director P C Jaffer told DH that admissions to such colleges will be considered illegal.

“Admitting students to colleges that have no permission from the department is wrong and such admissions will not be valid as the entire process has been made online now.”

“If any shortcomings are noticed in the applications, they have been given time for rectification. In case they fulfil all norms, then such applications will be considered fresh,” he added.

According to the Karnataka Education Act, only existing colleges can enhance student strength between 80 and 100 subject to availability of infrastructure and for new applications, permission from the department is a must.