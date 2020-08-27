Colleges to reopen in October in Karnataka

The state government on Wednesday said it will reopen colleges from October and begin classes for undergraduate and postgraduate students, even as the pandemic shows no signs of abating in the state.

Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan directed vice chancellors to start preparing for the commencement of physical classes from October based on the UGC guidelines. The government had previously stated that online classes will begin from September for the 2020-21 academic year.

Even though the Centre is yet to come out with guidelines for conducting physical classes, the higher education department in Karnataka has decided to prepare the pitch for their resumption from October.

Speaking to mediapersons, Dr Ashwath Narayan said, "We are awaiting guidelines from the Centre to hold offline classes. But in the meantime, we are preparing ourselves to resume classroom activities."

The Deputy Chief Minister said the government will be ready to resume classes by the time the Centre issues guidelines.

Interestingly, several hostels in various universities have been used for Covid quarantining purposes, and in a few places, they have been converted into Covid Care Centres (CCCs).

Senior officials of the department explained to DH that even the universities require time to sanitise the buildings before they can resume classroom activities.

"As per the earlier order, we will be beginning online classes from September. From there on, we will be getting about a month's time to prepare ourselves for resumption of classroom activities," a vice-chancellor of one of the state-run universities told DH.

K'taka supports NEET

The state government has extended its support for conducting the National-Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

"I feel those who are opposing NEET have vested interest. When we have conducted K-CET for more than 1.90 lakh students by allowing even those tested positive for Covid-19, why should NEET be cancelled?" he asked.

"The state government is well prepared to conduct NEET without any hurdles," he added.