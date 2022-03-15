Come to school, study and take exams: CM Basavaraj Bommai to students after Karnataka HC verdict on hijab ban

After the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday upheld the ban on hijab in educational institutions like schools and colleges, CM Basavaraj Bommai urged students to adhere to the Karnataka High Court order.

"I request students to give priority to their studies. Come to school, study and attend exams," he said.

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday ruled that wearing of hijab is not an essential religious practice under Islamic faith. The three-judge bench noted that the "prescription of uniform is a reasonable restriction on fundamental rights".

The high court noted that there is no case made out for invalidating the Government Order of February 5.

