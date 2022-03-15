Come to school: Bommai to students after hijab verdict

Come to school, study and take exams: CM Basavaraj Bommai to students after Karnataka HC verdict on hijab ban

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 15 2022, 10:58 ist
  • updated: Mar 15 2022, 10:58 ist
CM Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH File Photo

After the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday upheld the ban on hijab in educational institutions like schools and colleges, CM Basavaraj Bommai urged students to adhere to the Karnataka High Court order.

"I request students to give priority to their studies. Come to school, study and attend exams," he said.

Also Read — 'Hijab not essential religious practice': Karnataka High Court upholds ban in educational institutions 

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday ruled that wearing of hijab is not an essential religious practice under Islamic faith. The three-judge bench noted that the "prescription of uniform is a reasonable restriction on fundamental rights".

The high court noted that there is no case made out for invalidating the Government Order of February 5. 

Karnataka High Court
Hijab row
Karnataka
India News
basavaraj bommai

