Comed-K entrance exam put off

The Comed-K Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET)-2020, scheduled to be held on June 27, has been postponed to July 25.

Considering that the Class 12 board exams will go on till the second week of July, the Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (Comed-K) has decided to postpone the exams by a month.

Comed-K UGET is a gateway for admission to undergraduate engineering courses at private engineering colleges in Karnataka. The consortium has also decided to extend the last date to submit applications and also to provide edit options for candidates to choose the centres nearest to them considering the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new applications will be accepted from June 14 to 17. Those wish to edit and update their test centres can do the same from June 18 to June 21 said an official communication from Comed-K.