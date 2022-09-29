COMEDK resumes UG engineering counselling

The Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) resumed the counseling process for undergraduate engineering seats on Thursday afternoon.
Following the announcement by Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) that it would start the counseling from October 3, the COMEDK decided to start the first round counseling, issued a notification and also sent messages to parents on Thursday.
There are 18,439 seats up for grabs this year as against 17,407 seats last year. In the notification COMEDK stated that it has rescheduled the earlier calendar considering a request by the KEA. For detailed schedule, the candidates can visit www.comedk.org.
