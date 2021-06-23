COMEDK-UGET: Grading for PUC 2 may hit aspirants

Students seeking admissions to engineering courses through the Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMED-K) might be in a spot if the Department of Pre-University Education decides to award only grades for PUC 2.

As per the eligibility criteria set by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) for undergraduate engineering courses, an aspirant should secure 45% in PUC 2/Class 12 to get a ranking in the entrance test conducted by COMED-K.

This year, as the department declared all PUC 2 students as "pass" and announced to allot grades, COMED-K authorities said the students will be in trouble during the score-based rank allocation.

Application have already been invited from students across the nation for COMEDK-UGET 2021 scheduled to be held on September 14 in 150 cities. The last date to submit applications is July 31.

S Kumar, executive secretary of COMED-K, said, "As of now, there is no problem for students to submit applications and appear for the test. But while allotting ranks, we will not consider grading until and unless AICTE modifies the eligibility criteria."

Every year, as many as one lakh students apply for COMEDK-UGET for over 21,000 engineering seats available in member colleges across the state.