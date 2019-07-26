Cometh new term, cometh new name: Meet CM Yediyurappa

Bookanakere Siddalingappa Yediyurappa, the BJP’s tallest leader, was sworn in as the 25th chief minister of Karnataka on Friday. At 76, this might well be his last shot at heading a government.

The green shawl was back on his shoulder while Governor Vajubhai R Vala administered the oath of office amid chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'BSY' and 'Modi' at the glass house inside Raj Bhavan. His fans also shouted 'Rajahuli', a title he earned, which roughly translates into Lion King, a moniker Yediyurappa has earned within the BJP.

He wore the same green shawl, symbolic of his commitment toward farmers, in May 2008 when he became the first BJP leader to become the chief minister of a south Indian state where the saffron party had formed an independent government. He was also the first head of state to present a separate budget for agriculture.

This will be Yediyurappa’s fourth stint as chief minister, and the second since the Assembly election results were out in May 2018. His first time as CM lasted nine days in 2007. His second tenure lasted from May 2008 to July 2011. His third innings lasted three days in May 2018 when he resigned because he lacked the numbers to prove majority in the Legislative Assembly.

Yediyurappa, a Lingayat, was born February 27, 1943, at Bookanakere village in the KR Pet taluk of Mandya district. But politically, Yediyurappa belongs to the Shivamogga district where he started his work as a swayamsevak of the RSS in 1965. He was 29 when he first entered public life as the Shikaripura taluk president of the Jana Sangh.

Yediyurappa was first elected to the Legislative Assembly in 1983 and has since represented Shikaripura seven times. He also represented Shimoga in Lok Sabha.

Along with the late Ananth Kumar, Yediyurappa is credited with building the BJP from scratch in Karnataka. The party went from just two members in the Legislative Assembly in the 1980s to 105 now, in which time Yediyurappa became the state BJP president thrice (1988-91, 1998-99 and April 2016 to now).

In all this, he has changed the spelling of his name from ‘Yeddyurappa’ to ‘Yediyurappa’. The ‘i’ is meant to bring him luck because the extra ‘d’ has not been helpful, given that his previous tenures as CM have been incomplete. The new stint and spelling, Yediyurappa hopes, will give him a sense of closure.

The new BJP government is the third to assume office in the last 14 months after the May 2018 Assembly polls.