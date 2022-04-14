Commission business rampant in Kodagu, allege contractors

District Contractors’ Association President Ravi Changappa has dared the MLAs to prove that they have not received kickbacks in the form of commission from contractors.

Addressing reporters here on Thursday, he said, “Commission business is going on unabated in Kodagu as well. The funds are not released properly for the works carried out by the contractors.”

“In Kodagu alone, Rs 45 crore is pending for payment to contractors,” he said and urged the two MLAs in the district to release the pending amount without receiving a single rupee.

“MLA K G Bopaiah should come to the office of the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and prove that he has not received the commission from the contractors,” Ravi Changappa challenged.

Both MLAs in Kodagu are from BJP. Why the payment has not been released to the contractors for the works since 2019? he wanted to know.

Ravi further said that the commission business is not new.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged in an election rally that the then Siddaramaiah-led Congress government was a 10% government. But, today, during the tenure of BJP, the contractors have to pay 40% commission, he charged.

If 40% of the amount is shelled out as kickbacks, how can the contractors do quality work, he asked.

