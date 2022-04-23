Commission report key for 2A reservation for Panchamasalis: Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated that the government would take suitable steps according to the 2A reservation to Panchamasalis, a sub-sect in the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community after it gets the survey report from Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes.

He was speaking at a mega job fair organised by Veerashaiva-Lingayat Panchamasali Peetha at Harihar on the occasion of the 75th year of India's Independence. He said, the commission headed by Jayaprakash Hegde is surveying people of the community in each district. Only a few districts are left to be covered now, and the commission would submit a detailed report on the social, and economic status of the people of the community soon. Based on it, the government would take a decision, he noted.

"I am hopeful that the long fight of Panchamasalis for reservation will get a reward in the near future. I will take people of all communities into confidence and take a suitable step to ensure that injustice is not meted out to any community," he said.

SC judgements

Referring to various Supreme Court judgements on the reservation, Bommai said, in order to avoid legal hurdles in the future, the government is taking steps carefully in this regard. Now, Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes has the authority to provide reservations to various communities based on their social, economic conditions, and population, he noted.

"We need to study which communities deserve what quantum of the reservation to avoid any legal hurdles in the future. So, the government is committed to taking suitable decisions in this regard after studying the report on the reservation to be submitted by the Commission," he said.

