Committed efforts pay off, vegetation revived on Channarayana Betta

The Channarayana Betta was a devastated hilly region till a year ago. Uncontrolled mining activities in the area had adversely affected the vegetation.

The Betta at survey number 17 at Kanive Narayanapur lies towards the north-west side of the famous tourist destination Nandi Hills.

The Betta presents a totally contradictory picture now, thanks to committed efforts by the district administration to give a new lease of life to the environment.

Anirudh Sravan, who served as deputy commissioner of Chikkaballaur district, implemented many drives to revive water bodies and preserve nature during his tenure. One of his ambitious projects was to revive the vegetation on the Betta.

He prepared a Rs 16 lakh project to revive the Betta. Funds under District Mineral Foundation Trust were used for the purpose. It was decided to implement the project in 125 acre land on section 4 of the forest area.

A year ago, about 10,000 samplings of different types were planted. The forest department officials nurtured the saplings, besides watering and protecting them. The saplings have now grown upto six feet in height.

According to the officials, all 10,000 saplings have survived and are growing strong. These small trees have changed surroundings of post graduate centre of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) at Muddenahalli.

The Betta is turning out to be a home town for wildlife. Beer, wolf, fox, leopard, peacock, deer and various birds are thronging the area enjoying the environment.

Considering the success of the project, the forest department has decided to develop the similar forest area in 125 acre land in the second phase.

The officials are confident that the region will remind people of malnad area in a few years.

“The uncontrolled mining and dust generated by crushing units had taken a toll on the Betta. After the project was implemented, ground water table has been recharged. There is fresh air and breeze,” says Chikkaballapur deputy conservator of forests Vikram Reddy.