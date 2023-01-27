Committed to resolve border row: Maharashtra Governor

Committed to resolve border row: Maharashtra Governor in R-D speech

It may be mentioned that in November-December last year, the war of words between Maharashtra and Karnataka escalated

DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jan 27 2023, 01:02 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2023, 09:43 ist
Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Credit: PTI Photo

As Maharashtra joined the nation in celebrating the 74th Republic Day, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari spoke of the commitment of the state government to resolve the Maharashtra-Karnataka boundary dispute.

“The stand of Maharashtra on the Maharashtra - Karnataka border issue is being firmly argued in the Supreme Court,” the governor said in his customary address at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Maidan at Dadar in
Mumbai.

“The Maharashtra legislature has unanimously passed the proposal of standing with the Marathi-speaking people in the border region,” the governor said. It may be mentioned that in November-December last year, the war of words between Maharashtra and Karnataka escalated.

After this Union Home Minister Amit Shah called Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, to New Delhi while Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj  Bommai and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra too flew to the national capital and attended the meeting where it was committed to maintain status quo and diffuse tensions along the border.

During the winter session in Nagpur, both the Houses of Maharashtra legislature passed a resolution unanimously expressing its commitment for inclusion of “each and every inch” of these villages in Belagavi, Karwar, Nippani, Bidar and Bhalki in neighbouring Karnataka state and “legally pursue” the case in the Supreme Court.

Maharashtra
Karnataka
India News

Ukraine war accelerates power shift in Europe to East

Brazilian tightrope walker sets new record

Archaeologist hails 'oldest' mummy yet found in Egypt

Afghan women aid workers lose hope after Taliban ban

Skinny jeans great fit in shrinking economy: Levi's CEO

