Common curriculum for Karnataka varsities from 2021

All state-run universities will have a common curriculum for the 2021-22 academic year. This applies to both undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

To avoid disparity in the curriculum offered by universities, the Higher Education Department has decided to introduce a uniform curriculum and set up expert committees to submit recommendations on the same.

Expert panels

Following discussions at the recent meeting with vice-chancellors of all universities, Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan has constituted five expert committees for each faculty.

To submit recommendations on framing common curriculum in arts subjects, a committee headed by Prof Y S Siddegowda, vice-chancellor of Tumakuru University, has been formed. Similarly, committees have been set up for science, commerce, technical courses and distance education.

"We have been asked to consult vice-chancellors, heads of the departments at all universities to get their opinion. After that, we will submit recommendations to the government," Siddegowda said.

The committee heads feel that it would not be possible to implement a uniform curriculum for the 2020-21 academic year as they cannot convene meetings until the Covid-19 pandemic is over.

Under the existing system, each university has its curriculum based on the recommendations made by the Board of Studies.

Ashwath Narayan said, "Common curriculum is the need of the hour and we need to concentrate on bringing out a healthy, skilled and intelligent workforce from our universities. Bringing reforms in the curriculum and making it uniform will be helpful for that."

"Common curriculum will help to eliminate disparities among students from different universities," he pointed out.