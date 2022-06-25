Common Law Admission Test results declared

Common Law Admission Test results declared

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur
  • Jun 25 2022, 01:20 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2022, 01:20 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The results of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022 was declared late on Friday night.

CLAT is the gateway to undergraduate and postgraduate admissions at 22 law universities across the country.

This year, CLAT was held on June 19. Of the 60,895 candidates who registered, 56,472 appeared for the test.

The Consortium of National Law Universities that conducts the CLAT received a total of 765 objections on 57 out of 150 Question and Answer Key from the UG and on 17 out of 120 Question and Answer Key for the PG questions.

Students can visit the CLAT website for the results and score card.

