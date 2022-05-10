Communal sensitive issues will not impact the state's ability to attract investments: Nirani

Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani on Monday said recent communally sensitive issues will not have any impact on the state's ability to attract investments.

Terming these developments as a flicker that will fade out soon, the Minister said Karnataka remains a favorite destination for investors.

Nirani was in Delhi to meet envoys of several countries here and extended the invitations to attend the upcoming Global Investors Meet in Bengaluru.

Speaking to the media, the minister said 50,000 acres of land is being acquired for industries across the state ahead of the Global Investors Meet. He also promised all the assistance to investors who come forward to invest in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities such as Mysuru, Mangaluru, Belagavi, Hubballi, Kalaburagi, Bagalkot, Bidar and Shivamogga.