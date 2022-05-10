Communal issues will not affect investments: Nirani

Communal sensitive issues will not impact the state's ability to attract investments: Nirani

Speaking to the media, the minister said 50,000 acres of land is being acquired for industries across the state ahead of the Global Investors Meet

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • May 10 2022, 01:03 ist
  • updated: May 10 2022, 01:03 ist
Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani. Credit: DH Photo

Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani on Monday said recent communally sensitive issues will not have any impact on the state's ability to attract investments. 

Terming these developments as a flicker that will fade out soon, the Minister said Karnataka remains a favorite destination for investors.

Nirani was in Delhi to meet envoys of several countries here and extended the invitations to attend the upcoming Global Investors Meet in Bengaluru.

Speaking to the media, the minister said 50,000 acres of land is being acquired for industries across the state ahead of the Global Investors Meet. He also promised all the assistance to investors who come forward to invest in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities such as Mysuru, Mangaluru, Belagavi, Hubballi, Kalaburagi, Bagalkot, Bidar and Shivamogga.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
murugesh nirani
Investments

What's Brewing

Clash in MP wedding over groom's 'sherwani'

Clash in MP wedding over groom's 'sherwani'

For Mercedes, no illusions after Miami disappointment

For Mercedes, no illusions after Miami disappointment

VR ‘reminiscence therapy’ lets seniors relive the past

VR ‘reminiscence therapy’ lets seniors relive the past

'Idli Patti' elated as Anand Mahindra gifts her house

'Idli Patti' elated as Anand Mahindra gifts her house

Do you feel sick before your period? Here's why

Do you feel sick before your period? Here's why

What a serosurvey can – and can’t – tell you

What a serosurvey can – and can’t – tell you

 