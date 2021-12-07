Company apologises after inhumane disposal of dead cow

A video clip showing the personnel of a construction company dragging dead cattle in an inhumane manner not only went viral on social media but also triggered protests from Sangh Pariwar and other Hindu organisations.

A protest rally was also taken out amidst tight security at the toll plaza in Shiroor on Monday. In the video clip, the carcass of cow was shown tied behind a towing vehicle. The cattle was later dragged and dumped in an inhumane manner on December 5.

Vishwa Hindu Parishat (VHP) district vice president Sreedhar Beejur condemned the act of the personnel, belonging to the IRB construction company, as totally inhumane.

“Already, the Company has proved to be anti-public with its reckless approach. The entire stretch under construction is causing a lot of inconveniences to public,” he charged.

If irregularities do not end, the Hindu organisations, led by VHP, will stage an indefinite protest at toll plaza, he threatened.

VHP Byndoor president Jagadheesh Kollur said that the last rites of the cattle should have been performed.

Following protests, Praful Kakade, on behalf of the IRB company, apologised and promised that such inhumane act will not be repeated. Later, a memorandum was submitted to Byndoor Tahsildar Shobhalakshmi.

