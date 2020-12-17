Compassionate appointment: HC strikes down rules that excluded married daughters

The Karnataka High Court has held that the exclusion of married daughters from appointment on compassionate grounds is discriminatory and ultra vires the Constitution.

The ruling came on a petition filed by Bhuvaneshwari V Puranik against the Department of Agriculture Marketing, which rejected her request for appointment to her deceased father's job. The department said that as per the rules, a married daughter is not eligible to be appointed on compassionate grounds.

The court held Rule 2(1)(a)(i), Rule 2(1)(b) and Rule 3(2)(i)(c) as unconstitutional and struck down the word "unmarried" from the Karnataka Civil Services (Appointment on Compassionate Grounds) Rules, 1996.

The Additional Advocate General argued that compassionate appointment is not a matter of right but a concession. He also submitted that the rule that has stood the test of time cannot be held unconstitutional merely because the petitioner is denied a concession.

Justice M Nagaprasanna, while passing the order, said it should be remembered that "nature bestows so much on women; the law cannot bestow too little".

The court said that marriages do not determine the continuance of the relationship of a child with the parent, whether a son or a daughter.

The court said the interpretation of law has always undergone changes with changing times. If the offending provision is left as it is, it would be putting the clock back from where the law has progressed over the years.

"Therefore, the Rules insofar as it creates a division of the same object of appointment on the basis of gender by granting appointment to a son without any qualification and denying the same to a daughter with the qualification of 'marriage' cannot but be held to be discriminatory."

The court said the factor of dependency is the key to grant or deny compassionate appointment and the same has not been considered in the case at hand. It directed the state government to reconsider the claim of the petitioner.

The government has been further directed to pass appropriate orders, keeping in mind the observations made in the order, within one month from the date of receipt of the order.