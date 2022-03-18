Compensation to victims of hit-and-run accident cases in Karnataka hiked

In a major relief to the victims of ‘Hit & Run’ accident cases (C-Report) across Karnataka, the state government has ordered an increase in the compensation to the injured or family members of the deceased. The new compensation rates will come into effect from April 1.

Based on the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) in February 2022, the state government has hiked compensation to the victims.

As per the circular issued by DG&IGP Praveen Sood to all the police officials, in case of injuries the compensation has been hiked from Rs 12,500 to Rs 50,000 and similarly in case of death, the current compensation of Rs 50,000 has been hiked to Rs 2 lakh.

Usually, in several hit-and-run road accidents, where the police officials file C-Report stating that they are unable to trace the culprits, the deputy commissioners would generally provide compensation to the victims.

