Compilation of essays on pluralism released

A volume of essays, edited by A Ravindra and Priyanca Mathur titled ‘Discovering New India: Multiculturalism, Pluralism, Harmony’, published by Jain University Press, was launched in the city on Saturday.

The brainchild of Ekam Sat Trust, which was formed in the context of the growing hate based on religion and caste in India in the last few years, is to replace this environment with one of love and cooperation, said former Karnataka chief secretary A Ravindra, co-editor of the book.

He said the book looks at four broad topics - religion and spirituality; the Constitution, environment and education; inclusive society; and the role of youth in nation building. It deals with a range of topics from the idea of dharma, and the new NEP (National Education Policy) to the role of trains in India’s international relations. “The aim was to amalgamate critical thinking with policy solutions,” Dr Ravindra said.

Dr Priyanca Mathur, the other co-editor of the book, said, “We need judges with a humane face, and news that’s not polarising. We need the freedom to ask questions in a democracy.”

The book was formally launched by former CJI Justice M N Venkatachalaiah. He said, “Humans have the instinct to follow a leader, a religion or a linguistic identity, at the cost of their own interests. This is what religious and political leaders take advantage of.”

Former bureaucrat Chiranjiv Singh said that all religions, and people in general, consider compassion the highest value. “Dharma is a matter of compassion. Today, we see less compassion in society,” he said.