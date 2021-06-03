Complaint against IPS officer Vartika Katiyar 

A complaint has been filed against IPS officer Vartika Katiyar by her husband, IFS officer Niteen Subhash Yeola, for not allowing him to see his son, violating the Supreme Court (SC) guidelines.

Based on the complaint filed by Niteen, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has written a letter to DG&IGP of Karnataka to take up a suo motu case against Vartika.

According to the complaint filed by Niteen, Vartika is not allowing him to see his son. Varitika is presently posted in Bengaluru with the State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB).

Niteesh told NCPCR that she has denied him access to his son, which is against the natural rights of his son to get healthy and normal upbringing by both the parents.

He alleged that Vartika has threatened to file a false case against him, using her police powers and bypassing the SC guidelines.

The family court, on November 14, 2020, had allowed him to get access to his son.

Hence, the NCPCR has requested the DG&IGP to take necessary action. Vartika had filed a complaint against her husband, alleging dowry harassment and the case has been transferred to the jurisdictional police.