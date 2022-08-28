Comply strictly with circular on transfers: Karnataka HC tells state govt

The High Court of Karnataka has directed the state government to strictly comply with the circular which stipulates that reasons must be recorded for not showing posting to a government servant.

Justice Sunil Dutt Yadav said this allowing the petition filed by the Chief Officer of Hanur Town Municipal Council in Chamarajanagar district.

The state government had transferred the petitioner Murthy on December 23, 2021, without showing him any posting.

This transfer was done to accommodate one Parashivaiah in Murthy’s place, because the former had the recommendation letter from an MLA. While the petition was pending before the High Court, on July 20, 2022, Murthy was asked to report at the Town Municipal Council at Ullal in Dakshina Kannada district, against a vacant post.

The court noted that in M Arun Prasad’s case, the high court has already held that vacancy will not arise until an employee in whose place another employee has been transferred, is shown a place of posting. Allowing the petition, Justice Sunil Dutt Yadav said that the March 27, 2017, circular had stipulated that reasons must be recorded in writing for not showing posting to any government servant.

The court said as per the circular, such reasons should be compelling administrative reasons like non-availability of post due to abolishment/upgradation/down gradation, shifting in lieu of suspension, requirement of government servant to perform urgent confidential work in a post, unsuitability or inefficiency to work in the existing vacancy or for being utilized against temporary and leave vacancy etc.

The court set aside the transfer of Murthy and directed and both Murthy and Parashivaiah have been directed to be placed in the position prior to the December 23, 2021 transfer order.