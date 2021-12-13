Compulsory Kannada: HC tells state, varsity not to precipitate matter

The high court on Monday passed an interim order directing the state government and the Bangalore Central University not to precipitate the matter in relation to making Kannada a compulsory language for degree students.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum passed this order while hearing a PIL filed by Samskrita Bharati (Karnataka) Trust, Bengaluru, and three other institutions associated with promotion of Sanskrit language/study.

During the hearing, the court was informed about another petition filed by five students of Bengaluru Central University.

Shridhar Prabhu, counsel for K G Shivakumar and four other students, submitted that there is extreme urgency in the matter as the university is insisting that the colleges send the papers for finalisation of admissions.

He said that the government order in regard to Kannada as a compulsory language, in fact, has not been gazetted. He cited several court orders and said such an order cannot be implemented.

Meanwhile, the Additional Solicitor General of India (ASG) sought time to seek instructions after the court asked the Centre to clear its stand on the issue.

The court asked whether Kannada language is being made compulsory in higher education on the basis of the purported implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP).

“Considering the entire aspect of the matter, we give a short accommodation to ASG to clear the stand of the Union of India on the issues involved in the writ petition. List this case on Thursday, December 16 at the top of the list. Till the next date of listing, the state government and the university shall not precipitate the matter with respect to making Kannada language compulsory,” the bench said.

In the petition filed by five students of Bengaluru Central University, it is contended that the order is an ordeal for a student who has never spoken a single word in Kannada throughout.

The petitioners have sought for quashing of the September 15, 2021, government order, wherein interstate and international degree students pursuing graduate programme will be compulsorily instructed in “Functioning Kannada ‘’ in one of the semesters in the first year.

