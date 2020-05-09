Conduct SSLC exams smoothly, BEO directs headmasters

Block Education Officer K S Nagaraj Gowda on Saturday directed headmasters to upload results of examination of class 8 and 9 at Students’ Academic Tracking System.

He chaired a meeting of the headmasters of government and government-aided schools.

Gowda directed the headmasters to conduct the SSLC examinations smoothly.

“Schools have been directed to declare the results of Class 8 and 9. The results should be uploaded online. Teachers should persuade children to watch SSLC lessons on Chandana television and Youtube channel. The department has conducted phone-in programme with SSLC students thrice to solve their problems,” he said.

Gowda added, ”Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar has hinted that SSLC examinations may be held in June. The headmasters should guide the students using the online platforms.”

He also directed them to upload details of Akshara Dasoha scheme online.

Funds had been released to buy two sets of uniforms for students. Top priority should be given to cleanliness. The government had made 100% mandatory for headmasters, clerks and Group D employees from May 4, he said.

The headmasters should submit memorandum to gram panchayat for development works such as construction of compounds, he said.

Headmasters’ Association president V Rudrappa, ECO Munirathnaiah and block coordinator Ramakrishnappa were present.