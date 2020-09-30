Confer powers on claims commissioner in riots case: HC

Confer powers on claims commissioner in riots case: Karnataka HC

The High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to confer certain powers under the Commission of Inquiry Act on the claims commissioner appointed to assess the damages and fix the liability in the cases related to the riots in KG Halli and DJ Halli.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka passed the direction while hearing a batch of petitions filed in connection with the investigation into the riots.

Observing that Justice H S Kempanna, appointed as the claims commissioner, is a retired judge of the High Court, the bench said he needs protection under the Commission of Inquiry Act.

The court said it would be appropriate for the government to confer powers on the claims commissioner under various sections of the Commission of Inquiry Act, so as to enable him to summon witnesses and documents.

The bench directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the state police to file a status report on the investigation in a sealed envelope.

The court was informed that the NIA has taken up the investigation in two cases, one in KG Halli and another in DJ Halli police station limits, as offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The bench also directed the state government to render logistical support to the NIA officers camping in the city. 

