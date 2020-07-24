Cong-BJP tussle continues over Covid procurement

A bitter war of words between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress continued on Friday.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah stuck to his demand for a judicial enquiry whereas the government was firm on its position that the corruption charges were far from the truth.

Deputy Chief Minister Govid Karjol, who is also the Social Welfare minister, released documents Friday, to counter the allegation that thermal scanners were bought for Rs 9,000.

On Friday, Siddaramaiah continued his salvo against the state government over alleged irregularities in Covid-19 procurement. “Why is the government afraid of judicial enquiry on corruption in procurement of medical essentials? If the ministers are so clean, what is holding them back from initiating investigation? This is their heights of arrogance,” he said.

A sitting judge of the High Court should conduct the judicial enquiry, the Congress leader said, challenging the ruling government to submit their documents. “We will submit our documents and let the govt submit their documents. If they are confident, why are they reluctant to initiate investigation?”

Revenue Minister R Ashoka, responding to the same, said that Siddaramaiah cannot order the government to do something. “He is not the CM in this government. He doesn’t have power now, even within his own party,” he said.

Siddaramaiah can only advise, Ashoka said. “All our decisions regarding procurement were made in a transparent manner,” he said, adding that the allegations were baseless. “We have given sufficient clarification regarding

the issue.”

Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar reminded Siddaramaiah of his ‘small services’ while he was in Congress. Clarifying that his remarks against the former CM were not intended to demean or poke fun at him, Sudhakar tweeted, “I am always grateful for the cooperation and guidance offered by him in the past and I hope that he hasn’t forgotten the ‘small services’ offered by me.”

Meanwhile, Karjol refuted claims of the Congress that his department paid Rs 9,000 per thermal scanner. He released documents showing they were procured at Rs 4,720 per unit.

While a previous order by the department quoted higher prices for equipment to social welfare hostels, the order was withdrawn, Karjol added.