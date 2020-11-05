Cong cries political vendetta over Vinay Kulkarni's detention

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar said on Thursday that the party was firmly behind former minister Vinay Kulkarni, who was detained for questioning by CBI in connection with the murder of BJP worker and ZP member Yogeshgouda Goudar.

Shivakumar alleged that the arrest was a ploy to end the political career of Kulkarni.

Ruling BJP criticised his comments over the arrest, with Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan accusing the Congress of politicising the issue. JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy, meanwhile, urged officials to investigate the case without being politically influenced, so as to ensure justice for the victim’s family.

Alleging that few BJP leaders from north Karnataka had succeeded in politically using the case against Kulkarni, Shivakumar expressed confidence that he will be protected by law. “None of our workers have made any mistake,” he said, adding that the case was being pursued to weaken the party.

“You enquire him as many times as you want. But don’t yield to political pressure,” he told CBI, requesting them to fulfill their duty but not be used as a political weapon.

Noting that former minister K J George had to resign after he was named in the death of a DySP, Shivakumar noted that High Court has given him a clean chit. He accused the BJP of blaming the Congress for recent riots in Bengaluru on Congress leaders, even when the leaders were innocent.

Expressing reservations on the remarks, Ashwath Narayan advised against giving a political colour to the detention of Kulkarni by CBI. “Every time there is Income Tax, ED or CBI raid, or if someone is arrested (by these agencies), it is not right to cry ‘political vendetta’ and blame the BJP,” he said, responding to a question.

Law will take its own course, he added.

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy said that there were suspicions about the murder of Yogeshgouda among the general public. “Officials should investigate to bring out the truth and provide justice for the victim’s family,” he said, adding that CBI should not be influenced during the probe.

There were talks of Kulkarni’s possible jump to the BJP in October, which did not materialise.