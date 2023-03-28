Cong leader among 3 held in protest held by Banjara community in Karnaka

Cong leader among 3 held in violent protest in K'taka

The Banjaras plan to stage a protest in Channagiri on March 30

DHNS
DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Mar 28 2023, 22:40 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2023, 03:05 ist
People belonging to Banjara community protest against the state cabinet's decision to give internal reservation amongst the Scheduled Castes. Credit: PTI Photo

Police nabbed Congress leader Raghavendra Naik, a resident of Shikaripur town, Puneeth Naik of Jogihalli and Prem Kumar Naik of Chunchinakoppa, in connection with then violent protest in Shikaripur on March 27. They were remanded in judicial custody.

Also Read | Quota: Protesting Banjaras stone BSY's house, injure 4 cops

The Banjaras plan to stage a protest in Channagiri on March 30. They have decided to take out a padayatra from Shikaripur to Shivamogga on the same day and plan to perform 'pinda pradaana' ritual in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former chief minister B S Yediyurappa.

Congress
BJP
Banjara
Karnataka News
Karnataka

