Cong leader among 3 held in protest held by Banjara community in Karnaka

Police nabbed Congress leader Raghavendra Naik, a resident of Shikaripur town, Puneeth Naik of Jogihalli and Prem Kumar Naik of Chunchinakoppa, in connection with then violent protest in Shikaripur on March 27. They were remanded in judicial custody.
Also Read | Quota: Protesting Banjaras stone BSY's house, injure 4 cops
The Banjaras plan to stage a protest in Channagiri on March 30. They have decided to take out a padayatra from Shikaripur to Shivamogga on the same day and plan to perform 'pinda pradaana' ritual in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former chief minister B S Yediyurappa.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Bengaluru society's rules for bachelors irks netizens
Was pushed into corner in Bollywood: Priyanka Chopra
Rahul's govt bungalow: What benefits are given to MPs?
HC turns to ChatGPT for view on bail in murder case
LGBTQ+ Rights | A case for marriage equality
From worker to AIADMK's boss, EPS has come a long way