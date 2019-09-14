Cong targets booths to defeat ‘rebels’ in bypolls

Desperate to avenge the fall of the coalition government, the Congress has started tightening its election machinery at the grassroots in the 17 Assembly constituencies where bypolls may be held.

On Saturday, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Dinesh Gundu Rao and others took stock of the party’s preparedness in six of the 17 segments - Hunsur, KR Pet, Maski, Chikkaballapur, Hirekerur and Ranebennur.

“We have already started preparing the ground in these constituencies,” Rao told reporters. “New block party presidents have been appointed and the party has ordered formation of booth-level committees,” he added.

Seventeen legislators - 14 Congress and three JD(S) - were disqualified under the Anti-Defection Law, leading to the collapse of the Congress-JD(S) coalition. “We have received reports that we stand a good chance in the bypolls,” Rao said.

“In Hoskote, we will organize a huge convention of party workers on September 21 and similar events will be held in other segments. We will go to the people highlighting the failures of the BJP in the state and the Centre,” he said.

Party leaders also discussed potential candidates in the six Assembly segments, based on the reports the leadership has received from the observers.

According to sources, four candidates are being considered for the KR Pet ticket - Chandrashekhar, Prakash, Kikkeri Suresh and Ambarish. In Chikkaballapur, the names of former legislator M C Sudhakar, Anjinappa, K V Naveen Kiran and Jagadish Reddy were discussed. In Ranebennur, former Speaker K B Koliwad (he lost last year) and others are in contention.

Rao also dropped hints that the party was in no mood to ally with the JD(S) for the bypolls. “Nothing has been decided officially, but we are strengthening our organisation on our own. Even the JD(S) is strengthening itself,” Rao said. “If any such thing comes up (alliance), we will discuss with our high command,” he added.