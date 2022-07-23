Congress alleges irregularities at KSOU

Karnataka Congress spokesperson Ramesh Babu has made allegations of corruption against the Karnataka State Open University vice-chancellor Vidyashankar and has demanded a judicial inquiry.

Addressing a news conference here on Saturday, Babu alleged the involvement of Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan in alleged irregularities. “The minister exerted pressure on the vice chancellor to divert KSOU funds to the tune of Rs 85 crore to various construction activities,” he charged.

Babu mentioned that the university had recruited teaching and non-teaching staff illegally.

“In every appointment, the name of the higher education minister was used and money has been collected from each candidate,” he alleged.

Referring to the extension of the term given to Prof Vidyashankar, Babu said that despite several complaints and allegations of irregularities, the governor and the chancellor had extended his term, which he said was “suspicious”.

Minister warns action

Minister Ashwath Narayan dared Ramesh Babu to prove the allegations. He warned the Congress leader of filing a criminal case against him, if he failed to prove the charges..

“The Congress is making one or the other baseless allegation against me. Ramesh Babu does not even have a basic information that Prof Vidyashankar was appointed by the Congress-JD(S) government,” the minister said in a statement.