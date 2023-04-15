Cong candidate Chinchansur injured in road accident

Congress candidate Baburao Chinchansur injured in road accident in Karnataka

The Congress candidate along with his driver and gunman were rushed to the hospital. Their condition is said to be stable, police said

PTI
PTI, Kalaburagi ,
  • Apr 15 2023, 13:59 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2023, 14:04 ist
Congress candidate Baburao Chinchansur. Credit: DH Photo

Congress candidate Baburao Chinchansur, who will be contesting from Gurmitkal seat in the Karnataka Assembly polls, was injured along with his driver and gunman when the car he was travelling in overturned in Kalaburagi district in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

According to the information received, Chinchansur was returning from Yadgir to Kalaburagi in his car when the driver lost control of the vehicle. In an attempt to avoid crashing against a roadside pole, he turned the vehicle on the other side, due to which the vehicle drifted and eventually overturned on the road.

The Congress candidate along with his driver and gunman were rushed to the hospital. Their condition is said to be stable, police said.

Chinchansur, who was a BJP MLC, quit the ruling party and resigned from the legislative council to join the Congress last month. He will be contesting the Assembly election slated for May 10 on a Congress ticket.

As a BJP member, Chinchansur had emerged on top by defeating Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge from Gulbarga Lok Sabha constituency in 2019.

