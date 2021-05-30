Congress demands 'audit' to get 'real' figures of Covid-19 deaths in Karnataka

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President D K Shivakumar claimed that Karnataka has the highest number of deaths due to Covid-19 and that the state government was hiding the real numbers.

Speaking to media persons here on Sunday, he said for every 100 deaths that occur due to Covid-19, the government was reporting only 30 cases. This, he said, was being done to hide the state government’s failure in managing the Covid-19 situation. He, however, did not give any report or document to prove his point. “This is based on the inputs provided by my party workers from across the state,” he said when asked for the authenticity of his claim.

Read | Audio recording stirs up row; Congress accuses Tejasvi Surya, his uncle of seeking cash for Covid-19 vaccine

He blamed the state government’s lack of planning and preparation for the loss of so many lives. “The government failed to provide medical care, oxygen beds and vaccination to people as a result of which the doctors could not save lives,” he said.

He demanded the state government to conduct a ‘death audit’ across the state to get the real figures on total Covid-19 casualties so that eligible beneficiaries can avail of benefits announced by State and Central government. “How will family members get benefit from welfare schemes announced if they are not declared as Covid death?” he questioned.

‘Will not sell vaccine-like them’

Shivakumar reiterated his demand for allowing the Congress MLAs to divert their local area development funds for the purchase of vaccine. “Let the state government allow us to purchase vaccines against Covid-19 from the MLA LAD funds. Unlike BJP MLAs and MPs, who are heard ‘brokering' deals to vaccinate people at private hospitals for Rs 900 a shot, we Congress leaders will ensure that every paisa given from government is spent on inoculating needy persons.”

Also Read | Karnataka govt lying about Covid-19 cases reducing: Siddaramaiah

He added the Central government had recused itself from its primary duty of inoculating people. “No other previous central governments have escaped from its duty like the one headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing,” he said.

‘Reel package’

Trailing his gun on Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Shivakumar termed the financial package announced as ‘reel package’ and not real financial packages that could help the poor. Not even 25 per cent of the financial package announced during the first wave reached the beneficiaries. This time too the state government has announced the package without applying their mind or logic.

“Give me 15 days' time, will show you how relief packages are made and distributed,” he said.