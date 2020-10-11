Congress demands resignation of Karnataka CM over reported graft allegations against kin, seeks judicial probe

Congress on Sunday demanded resignation of Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and a judicial inquiry into allegations of corruption against him, even as it questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue.

“Mis-governance and corruption have become a signature of the Karnataka government. If Yediyurappa has the slightest sense of shame, he should resign or be sacked,” Congress spokesman Abhishek Manu Singhvi told a press conference here referring to alleged irregularities by the family members of the Karnataka Chief Minister.

Singhvi questioned Modi’s silence on the issue and wondered whether the “chowkidar” (watchman) was sleeping over the case allegedly involving Yediyurappa’s family members.

The matter relates to a Rs 662-crore construction of an apartment project in Bengaluru, Singhvi said and claimed media reports have "disclosed direct involvement of close relatives like son, son-in-law and grandson in corruption and bribery in connection with the project".

“It is unfortunate that you (PM Modi) are being a ‘chowkidar’ for others’ homes but allowing corruption take place in your own home,” Singhvi said.

“Why is he not subject to criminal proceedings? Does the Karnataka chief minister enjoy some special leverage,” the Congress spokesman asked.

Singhvi also recalled that Yediyurappa had to quit under a cloud of corruption allegations during his previous term as chief minister and was forced out of the BJP.

“PM can no longer remain mute. Test of PM’s commitment – Punish Corruption or Be Mute,” AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said.

The Congress leader cited a purported communication between a close relative of Yediyurappa and another person referring to a bribe paid by a contractor to a top Bengaluru Development Authority official.

Singhvi claimed that an additional bribe was sought and paid through shell companies in Kolkata.

He said the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act must be invoked and the allegations probed.

"The most remarkable and virtually admitted allegations of unabashed corruption and we don't even find a criminal investigation," Singhvi said, adding that even an FIR was not filed over it.

"We demand...appoint a sitting Supreme Court (judge) or a sitting Chief Justice of a High Court as an inquirer for two months," he said.

The Congress has been accusing the Yediyurappa government of indulging in corruption, a charge it has categorically denied.

