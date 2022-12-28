Congress files complaint against Pragya Singh Thakur for 'hate speech'

District Congress Committee, on Wednesday, lodged a complaint at Kote police station seeking disciplinary action against Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur for her alleged provocative speech in the event held recently.

District Congress Committee President H S Sundaresh said, political analyst and AICC leader Tehseen Poonawalla is unable to come to Shivamogga from Delhi due to the lack of time. "So, we have lodged a complaint on his behalf."

TMC national spokesperson Saket Gokhale too has sent a complaint to Superintendent of Police G K Mithun Kumar via email.

It may be mentioned here that Pragya made the speech at the Hindu Jagarana Vedike’s triennial convention held in the city on December 25. In her speech, the MP said that "this was the time for retaliation and not sacrifice. Women need to keep sharpen knives with them for safety. There is a need to prepare women as walking atom bombs".

On the basis of media reports, Tehseen Poonawalla submitted a complaint through email and Twitter to Shivamogga SP seeking action against BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur. In the complaint, Tehseen alleged that Pragya Singh tried to disturb the peace in the country through her hate speech.

He had also tagged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and demanded the police to book an FIR against the MP. But the superintendent of police had stated that action can't be initiated based on the complaint sent through email and Twitter. So, Congress lodged a complaint at the police station.