Congress holds ministers responsible for oxygen tragedy

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah demanded a judicial probe into 24 deaths in Chamarajanagar district due to Oxygen shortage and held the state government responsible for the tragedy.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Siddaramaiah alleged that the Health and District In-charge Ministers Dr K Sudhakar and S Suresh Kumar have given a false report on the number of deaths. The number of deaths due to Oxygen shortage in Chamarajanagar is 28 and not 24, he claimed.

He said the Covid Hospital required 300 Oxygen cylinders, but only 160 cylinders were supplied from Mysuru. The patients died without Oxygen. The health minister hid the fact and said that only three people died of Oxygen shortage, Siddaramaiah charged.

He criticised Suresh Kumar for not holding any Covid-related meeting after the second wave set in. Both Sudhakar and Suresh Kumar should take the responsibility for the incident, he

said.

Compensation sought

KPCC president D K Shivakumar said, the government itself lacks oxygen and is in the ICU. “We had doubts on the number of deaths, when the minister furnished the details. But, after visiting the hospital, we learned that 28 deaths occurred due to Oxygen shortage. The government should provide Rs 25 lakh compensation to the kin of each deceased,” he demanded.

Siddaramaiah, along with Shivakumar, ex-MP R Dhruvanarayana, and MLA C Puttarangashetty, visited the Covid Hospital. Another death was reported in a private hospital in Kamagere of Hanur taluk.

They also held discussions with hospital authorities and sought explanations for the tragedy. Siddaramaiah took the district health officer to task, when he was giving details on the availability of beds in the hospital.

High drama

There was high drama in front of the Covid Hospital, when a social activist staged a lone protest, condemning the district administration and the government, holding it responsible for the death of 24 covid patients.

He demanded the suspension of Mysuru DC Rohini Sindhuri. However, Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi pacified him and brought the situation under

control.

When asked about the Congress leaders’ claim that there were 28 deaths in Chamarajanagar and not 24, due to the unavailability of Oxygen, Ravi said, 23 deaths were reported in the District Hospital and one in Kamagere hospital. Two deaths occurred in Kollegal. However, the details will be available after a probe, he said.