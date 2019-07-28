Congress, JD(S) hail Speakers 'historic decision'

Both the Congress and JD(S) welcomed the 'historic decision' of Legislative Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar after he disqualified 14 MLAs on Sunday.

Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah took to Twitter and said that the decision will send strong signals to all representatives of the country. He tweeted:

"I welcome the decision of spreaker to disqualify 14 MLAs. This honest decision of speaker will send strong signals for all the representatives in the country who might fall for @BJP4India's trap.@INCKarnataka

Tweeting in Kannada, he said that the order was a blow to 'opportunistic politics' and added that it was a victory of democracy.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President Dinesh Gundu said that the order was the right punishment for those legislators who fell prey to 'Operation Kamala' of Karnataka BJP.

JD(S) also welcomed the decision and sent that the order sent a strong message to those who wanted to topple democracy.

"Speaker Ramesh Kumar has sent a strong message to those who are trying to topple democracy by disqualifying lawmakers who have violated the party whip and sacrificed their mandate for money and power. Our party welcomes his verdict," the party tweeted.