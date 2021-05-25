Congress launches video campaign on Covid vaccination

The Karnataka Congress on Tuesday launched a campaign called 'Let Congress Vaccinate' to create awareness on the importance of vaccination against Covid-19 and also build pressure on the government to allow the party to directly procure doses.

The party has announced its plan to set aside Rs 100 crore from the Local Area Development (LAD) funds of its legislators to procure vaccines.

As part of the campaign, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, state party president D K Shivakumar, working president Eshwar Khandre, former minister R V Deshpande, among others, shared video messages. This comes at a time when the BJP is attacking the Congress saying that the party had discouraged people from taking the vaccines when they were introduced.

The Congress claimed that more than 20,000 people had extended support to the campaign.