Siddaramaiah opposes CRPF tests in only Hindi, English

Congress leader Siddaramaiah questions Centre's move to conduct CRPF exam only in Hindi and English

Stating that language does not reflect knowledge, and it is just a medium of communication, he said

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 10 2023, 19:47 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2023, 19:49 ist
Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah. Credit: DH Photo

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Monday opposed the alleged decision of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to conduct its recruitment examination only in Hindi and English and not in Kannada.

Terming it an injustice to candidates from non-Hindi speaking states like Karnataka, the former chief minister said the "double engine" government of the BJP has "failed" the state's aspirants.

"I urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately allow the candidates to write the CRPF recruitment exam in Kannada too. It is important to relax the rule of writing the exam only in English and Hindi to help candidates from non-Hindi states," Siddaramaiah said in a series of tweets.

Also Read | Are you now trying to steal Nandini from us: Siddaramaiah asks Modi
 

Stating that language does not reflect the knowledge, and is just a medium of communication, he said, though candidates who have studied in Kannada medium are smart, they are unable to clear the exams because of the language barrier. "This is injustice towards our youth."

"Our youth are being deprived of jobs due to 40 per cent corruption of the state BJP government and language policy of the Union BJP government. This has increased the unemployment rate and destroyed the future of our youth. Double engine government has failed our candidates," he further said on his Twitter handle.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, opposing the non-inclusion of Tamil in the computer test for recruitment to CRPF, saying the notification mandating only the use of English and Hindi was 'discriminatory' and 'unilateral'.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Siddaramaiah
Congress
CRPF 
Karnataka News
Karnataka
Karnataka Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Chinese firms working on ChatGPT-style technology

Chinese firms working on ChatGPT-style technology

BCCI office bearers to get $1000 daily on foreign trips

BCCI office bearers to get $1000 daily on foreign trips

TN wants Govt to cap time given to Guvs to assent bills

TN wants Govt to cap time given to Guvs to assent bills

Himachal's Keylong bans beer at weddings, festivals

Himachal's Keylong bans beer at weddings, festivals

Coordination a must for glacier research

Coordination a must for glacier research

Facing fitness issues, Woods withdraws from Masters

Facing fitness issues, Woods withdraws from Masters

Ajinkya Rahane expresses desire to play Tests again

Ajinkya Rahane expresses desire to play Tests again

Preity Zinta claims she was harassed in Mumbai

Preity Zinta claims she was harassed in Mumbai

 